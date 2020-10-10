1/
ALAN JOSEPH ROSTALSKI
ROSTALSKI, ALAN JOSEPH Passed away suddenly, on October 7, 2020, at the age of 64. Married for 42 years to his best friend, Lydia; extremely proud dad of Shannon (Corey), Carly (Ryan) and Kyle (Samantha); and world's best Dziadzia to Clara, June, Finn, Asher, Luna, Ivy and Henry. Brother to Ed (Cheryl) Rostalski and Anna (John) Mikus, brother-in-law to Dan and Marilyn Knowles and fun-loving uncle. He loved nothing more than spending time with his family, especially at their cottage. He was famous for his honesty, loyalty and openness. Alan never forgot what it was like to be a kid and shared that sense of wonder with his grandchildren, who all adored him. He found peace in wide open spaces, with big skies and realized his dream to own a hobby farm. He never stopped searching for his next adventure. Alan's intensity and loyalty to family was evident to anyone who met him, and his family and friends will miss him deeply. Alan loved sports and remembered fondly coaching his kids and playing ball. He had a passion for working out and also loved nice clothes, laughter and pushing boundaries - the rules weren't made for Alan. It was never dull when he was around, and his absence has left a sad void in our hearts. If desired, donations to Sick Kids Hospital would be appreciated and may be made through the Mundell Funeral Home (705-325-2231).

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 10, 2020.
