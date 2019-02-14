ANDREWS, ALAN L. Surrounded by family at St. Michael's Hospital, Alan passed away on January 23, 2019 at the age of 71. Devoted husband to Sybil, cherished father of Michael and Stephen, father-in-law to Alana, grandfather to Maren, Maea and Matai, brother to 8 and their spouses, uncle to twenty-six, his beloved dog Ellie and proud coach to many over 5 decades. He will be sadly missed by all who had the pleasure of meeting him. Family and friends are invited to join for a visitation at Highland Funeral Home, 3280 Sheppard Ave. E., on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 1-5 p.m. A celebration of life will be planned in a few months. In lieu of flowers, an in memory donation can be made to jumpstart.canadiantire.ca
Highland Funeral Home
3280 SHEPPARD AVE. EAST
Scarborough, ON M1T 3K3
(416) 773-0933
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 14, 2019