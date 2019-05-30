Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALAN MEREDITH SMITH. View Sign Obituary

, ALAN MEREDITH 1932 - 2019 Alan passed peacefully May 20, 2019 at Brampton Civic Hospital from the effects of Alzheimer's. Son of Clifford George and Emma Sophia, he was predeceased by his brother Lawrence Herbert (Jean) and his ex-wives Carol Small and Eileen MacDonald. He is survived by his children from his marriage to Carol: David Alan Charles (Barbara), Glenda Ruth Marie, Shawn Carl Douglas, Leanne Millie Hope (Emmanuel De Filippis) and their children. Al was an avid HAM radio operator under VE3 DNP active primarily in the 1960s. He was owner/operator of Al's TV repair for over 20 years in the Willowdale area. During that time he enjoyed coaching and sponsoring minor hockey for Willowdale Boys Club and later Hillcrest Hockey Association. He always remained active, later in life operating a computer drop-in centre at his senior residence along with performing small handyman jobs around the Cabbagetown area. He was proud to have gone skydiving on his 75th birthday. Per Alan's last wishes, there will be no funeral or visitation. Any who wish may donate to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.

Published in the Toronto Star on May 30, 2019

