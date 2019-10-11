ALAN Nicholas WARD (1950 - 2019)
Guest Book
Service Information
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON
L6H 7A8
(905)-257-1100
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
Obituary

WARD, ALAN Nicholas May 31, 1950 – October 7, 2019 It is with extremely heavy hearts that the family of Alan Ward shares the news of his passing on Monday, October 7, 2019, at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, with his family by his side. Beloved Husband, Dad, Son, Grandad, Brother, Uncle, Friend, Warrior, and All Around Good Guy. He will be missed immeasurably by his family: his adoring wife Leslie; the 'Kids': Kelly and Ryan, Jennifer and Corey, Grant and Scarlett, Ginni and Mike, Warren and Corrine; the Grandkids: Benjamin, Jace, Lucas and Paul; and of course, by the many lives he touched with his kind manner, firm handshake, and his Grillin' and Chillin' BBQ's. A visitation service will take place on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Glen Oaks Funeral Home (3164 Ninth Line, Oakville), from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of our Superhero. A private interment for family will follow. The green is wide open Dad, tee off time is anytime you want.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 11, 2019
