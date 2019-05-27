KINGDON, ALAN OLIVER Retired, longtime employee Moore Business Forms Peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of the late Muriel Kingdon (nee McReynolds). Loving father of Brian and his fiancée Rebecca. Alan will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and his "poker night friends". Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave.), Weston, on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A service will be held in the chapel on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Cremation to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Diabetes Canada would be greatly appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 27, 2019