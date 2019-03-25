TAYLOR, ALAN RICHARD Passed away peacefully at Dorothy Ley Hospice on Saturday, March 23, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Beloved son of the late Alan and Halina Taylor. Devoted and loving husband of Marta and dearest father of Kennedy and Sidney. Also remembered by his sister Elizabeth Roth and her husband Martin. Alan is survived by and will be missed by the Henrique family. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W. (east of the Jane subway), on Wednesday from 6-9 p.m. Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Sanctuary Park Cemetery. For those who wish, donations would be greatly appreciated if made to the Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation. Online condolences available at www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 25, 2019