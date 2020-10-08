ERWOOD, DR. ALAN ROBERT August 30, 1927 - October 5, 2020 It is with great sadness that our family announces the peaceful passing of our beloved father, husband and grandfather on Monday, October 5, 2020. Alan (Doc as he was known to family) was deeply loved by his wife (deceased 2010) Beris (nee Smith) and children Ian, wife Theresa; Janet, husband Andy; Peter, wife Marie-Louise; Bruce, wife Melissa; and Beric, wife Patti. Grandpa was adored by all eleven grandchildren Adam, wife Daniella; Matthew, partner Sarah; Nicole, husband Adam; Stuart, Ivy, James, Charles, Austin, Alana, Hunter and Sydney and great-grandchildren Owen, Kylen, Kynleigh, Harper and Cooper. Alan was born in Brisbane, Australia, raised in the suburb of Torwood and enjoyed his childhood including trips to the Gold Coast to go fishing and swimming along 'The Spit' at Southport, spending time with his uncle Ernest, playing tennis and cricket with his schoolmates. Alan graduated from the University of Queensland with a Masters degree in Dentistry and his Doctor of Dental Science from Dalhousie University in Halifax. He met his wife Beris at a dance while she was working at the Women's Hospital in 1954. Married in 1957, they immigrated to Canada in 1958 and settled in Toronto in 1960. Here they raised 5 wonderful children while helping and supporting countless people in their community. He worked as a Dentist for 56 years and inspired two of his children to follow in his footsteps due to his love for his profession. He remained a fisherman his whole life and participated in yearly fishing trips with the 'Wha's About You' Fishing Club, a group of professionals that met for over 60 years. The family would like to thank the team at The Care Company for the excellent service they provided Doc in his final months and days. The PSWs and nurses were so caring. The family will receive friends respecting current COVID-19 restrictions (the mandatory wearing of masks and adhering to a social distancing protocol) for a public visitation (Covid circulation, only 45 people in the building) at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, 490 The Queensway South, Keswick on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 12 to 1 p.m., followed by a Private Funeral Service at 1 p.m. Private Service can be viewed via Facebook live streamed at address: https://www.facebook.com/mwbeckerfuneralhome/
If desired, a donation to the Lake Simcoe Conservation Foundation https://app.etapestry.com/hosted/LakeSimcoeConservationFound/OnlineGiving.html or
a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family, in lieu of flowers.