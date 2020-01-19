|
|
CRUIKSHANK, Alan Ronald It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Alan on January 16, 2020, at the age of 58. Loving son of Jean and the late Gordon Cruikshank. Alan will be dearly missed by sisters Susan Leger (Ron) and Lynn Rowland (Mike). Adored uncle of Kristen, Bryan, Nicole, Britany, Joshua, Jared and most importantly his faithful companion Dewy. We will always remember Al's smile and laughter. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel at 4933 Dundas St. W. (between Kipling and Islington Aves.), Etobicoke, on Monday from 4-8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. For those who wish, donations may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation or . Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 19, 2020