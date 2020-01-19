Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel
4933 Dundas Street West
Etobicoke, ON M9A 1B6
(416) 231-2283
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan CRUIKSHANK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Ronald CRUIKSHANK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alan Ronald CRUIKSHANK Obituary
CRUIKSHANK, Alan Ronald It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Alan on January 16, 2020, at the age of 58. Loving son of Jean and the late Gordon Cruikshank. Alan will be dearly missed by sisters Susan Leger (Ron) and Lynn Rowland (Mike). Adored uncle of Kristen, Bryan, Nicole, Britany, Joshua, Jared and most importantly his faithful companion Dewy. We will always remember Al's smile and laughter. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel at 4933 Dundas St. W. (between Kipling and Islington Aves.), Etobicoke, on Monday from 4-8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. For those who wish, donations may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation or . Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -