MUNRO, ALAN ROSS Passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the age of 72. Born June 13, 1947, in London, ON, to the late Lillian and Russell. Brother to the late Rodney (Marian), survived by his siblings Bradley (Ildi) and Marion. Alan is also survived by his three children: Lesley, Stuart, and Adrian (Juliana); and his friend and mother to his children Jane. A loving uncle to many nieces, nephews and grand-nieces/nephew. Alan loved the outdoors. His family cottage near Parry Sound was his special place for fishing, boating, horseshoes and endless good times with family and friends. His passion for photography, took him around the world (China, Kenya, New Zealand, throughout Europe and USA) in the pursuit of great shots. Recognizing the importance of giving back, Alan served as a proud member of the Meadowvale Rotary Club (1996-2018), supporting dozens of projects and events within his community and abroad. Please join us for Alan's Celebration of Life at Noble Hall (Formerly Otello's), 2273 Royal Windsor Dr., Oakville, Friday, July 5, 2019, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Meadowvale Rotary Club - Annual Fund

