BURROUGHSFORD, ALAN THOMAS With heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Alan Thomas Burroughsford, age 86, on May 4, 2020, at the Halifax Infirmary – Geriatric Assessment Progressive Care Unit. Born in Toronto, Ontario, in 1934, to the late George and Beatrice Burroughsford. Alan worked for Philips Electronics, Sangamo Electric and Toronto Transportation before joining the Royal Canadian Navy in August 1953. He served as a Naval Storesmen (Supply Tech) and attained the rank of Chief Petty Officer 2nd Class (MWO). Alan left the military in October 1980 and began his second career with the Public Service (DND), retiring July 1995. He was a member of Avon Valley Golf and Country Club from 1979 - 2019 and won the 1981 NSGA Handicap Championship. Alan was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion Calais Branch #162. Survived by his wife Alice (Vaughan) of 46 years. His children, Linda (Peter Patterson) and their son Casey; Joanne and her son William; Karen and her son Jasper; Michael (Wanda Harnish) and their son Connor; Sharon and her son Kyle; Stephen; Cheryl (Corey Howe) and their sons Nicholas and David; and Christine (Jase MacPhee) and her sons, Austin, Bailey and Colin. His sister Verna Gibson, sister-in-law, Anne (Jim) Hanlon, brothers-in-law, David Vaughan, Alan (Margie) Vaughan, Stephen (Marie) Vaughan and Brian Vaughan (Leila). 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews. Alan was preceded by his parents George and Beatrice Burroughsford, his mother and father-in-law Muriel and Owen Vaughan, his brother and sister-in-law Bruce and Barb Burroughsford, brothers-in-law Raymond Vaughan and John Gibson. Alan was a kind, loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. His most treasured times were those spent with family and friends. He always looked forward to family barbecues and dinners (he always wore his party hat for Christmas dinner) and any reason to have a party or get together. No funeral by request. There will be a party at a later date. Donations may be made to the QEII Foundation in recognition of the tender and compassionate care Alan received while at the Geriatric Assessment Progressive Care Unit, or charity of choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store