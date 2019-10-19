Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALAN WALKER. View Sign Service Information Hendren Funeral Home- Lakefield - Lakefield 66 Queen St. Lakefield , ON K0L 2H0 (705)-652-3355 Obituary

WALKER, ALAN Passed away at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Monday, October 14, 2019. Alan Walker of Douro-Dummer in his 83rd year. Alan was a Chemistry professor at the University of Toronto, Scarborough Campus, from 1965 to 1998. He enjoyed playing bridge with several bridge clubs in the area and was an avid sports fan, particularly Major League Baseball. Loved and missed by his wife of 57 years, Norma (nee Holroyd). Also missed by his children Neil Walker (Cyndy) of Ajax and Elaine Walker (Chris) of Toronto. Loving grandpa of Mackenzie, Matthew, Nicholas and Christopher. Survived by his nephew Martin Walker (Antje) of England. Predeceased by his parents George and Nellie, and brother Neville (Lilias). A Celebration of Alan's Life will be held at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield, on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation two hours prior to the service. A reception will follow in the Heritage Room of the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the P.R.H.C. Foundation or the Kidney Foundation as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting the funeral home by calling 705- 652-3355 or at

