WESTBROOK, Alan February 10, 1930 - April 12, 2020 As a young man in his 20s and a grocer's son from England, Alan immigrated to Canada and begun an investment career in Winnipeg. A few years later he moved to Montreal and started at Dominion Securities Research Department where his career started to flourish. Alan developed business connections here that would last a lifetime, with many of them becoming good friendships. As VP Investments at Royal and Sun Alliance, Alan nurtured the careers of his hires, many of whom went on to senior roles in other firms on Bay Street. A notable highlight of his career was convincing Magna's defaulted bond investors in the early 1990s to extend the term of the loan. Alan stood up at Magna's annual general meeting and thanked his colleagues for making the concession, that lead to the firm's survival and saving the jobs and livelihood of many Canadians. His well attended retirement roast reflected his networking skills and the admiration of many for his shy, gregarious, passionate love of life, fine dining and fellowship. He remained retired in his Arts and Crafts home on Beech Avenue until after Bill's death and the progression of dementia led him to nursing care. Alan was lucky enough to have four unbelievable and heroic companions care for him, for 7 years. Rheo, Lin, Domenic and Vincent ensured Alan's quality of life was still fulfilling when he no longer could. Their patience and compassion are undeniable, putting their own health at risk during these times, in caring for Alan. Team Alan will be forever indebted to them. In our family we had one word...Bill and Al...but we pronounced it...BillnAl...and for over 45 years this one word always meant two very different people but oh...so much fun. Our family Christmas dinner's, Al would have his Rum pudding, in the red foil wrapper from Dominion that my Mom would always buy. The year Al brought the book "Running" by James Fixx to try and convince my father to try running 5 miles a day. Alan was running everyday, along the boardwalk back in the 70s when running was not nearly as popular as it is today. Alan showing me a new running shoe with a waffle design sole...some company call Nike. Always, a man ahead of his time. I am convinced his running was the reason why, still into his late-80s doctors and nurses asked if Al was a weightlifter earlier in life. My grandmother, who lived just around the corner on Silverbirch would be visited by Alan, just about everyday. Every year going to see their Christmas tree and talk about the French doors their dog, Aaron ate through to get outside. The tales of their trips around the world, always well planned by Alan, some even including camel rides, much to the chagrin of Bill. As I look back to the BillnAl in our family, from the early 70s to what the world is today, it only makes me realize more, how fortunate we (Bill's niece Mari-Jayne Woodyatt, nephew Jeff Woodyatt, wife Lori and nephew Craig Thompson. Deceased partner Bill MacKenzie together for over 45 years, Gert MacKenzie, Jean Thompson and family. Joe and Doreen Woodyatt and nephew Bill) were to have him part of our family, for as long as we did. Alan was extremely well respected in the world of business and a mentor to many, and clearly had a special spot, for Kim Shannon. Alan and Bill had many friends in Canada and the US, with John Dow being one of the best. Reflective of their love of community and organizations that touched them, Alan and Bill's support of these charities will continue. We are going to miss those twinkling blue eyes and rosy cheeks and that cheerful greeting when you walked into a room, that made you feel like a million bucks. He was a true gentleman, in every sense of the word and for those who knew him, we would all agree, we were lucky to have him in our lives. A celebration of Alan's life will be taking place later and if you wish to donate in Alan's memory, we ask that you consider a COVID-19 donation or the Wellesley Rekei Centre.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 17, 2020.