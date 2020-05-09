WHITWORTH, ALAN Of the Richmond Retirement Residence, Belleville, formerly of Toronto, at the Belleville General Hospital, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in his 92nd year. Son of the late Cyril and Sarah Ann Whitworth. Beloved husband of the late Bernice Whitworth (nee Holler). Dear brother of Marjorie Graham (Gord), the late Harry Whitworth (Maxine), and the late Alfred Whitworth (Betty). Dear uncle of Rob Graham, Chris Abrams, Lynda Sinclair (Tim), David Graham, Lori MacDonald (Rick), Dorothy Goulah-Pabst, Rocky Whitworth (Mary), Rick Whitworth (Kristin), Rebecca Anders (John), and Alan Whitworth. Also loved by his many great-nieces and nephews. Cremation Arrangements by BURKE FUNERAL HOME (613-968-6968), 150 Church Street, Belleville. If desired, donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation.



