LEE, Alan (Al) William June 7, 1931 - June 13, 2020 Al left us today to be with Glenys, his "one and only". He will be missed by Brenda (Bill), Adam (Sharon) and Melissa; by his grandchildren, Abigail, Taylor, Liam, Gillian and Shanyne (Patty); by his great-grandson Wallace; by his two sisters, Jean (Don) and Audrey (Joe); and by his extended family and many friends. Due to current circumstances, cremation will take place and a service will follow when we can all gather together again. 

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 15, 2020.
