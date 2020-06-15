LEE, Alan (Al) William June 7, 1931 - June 13, 2020 Al left us today to be with Glenys, his "one and only". He will be missed by Brenda (Bill), Adam (Sharon) and Melissa; by his grandchildren, Abigail, Taylor, Liam, Gillian and Shanyne (Patty); by his great-grandson Wallace; by his two sisters, Jean (Don) and Audrey (Joe); and by his extended family and many friends. Due to current circumstances, cremation will take place and a service will follow when we can all gather together again.



