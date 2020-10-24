SOUTHARD, ALAN William It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Alan on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at the age of 92. Beloved husband of Patricia, loving father to Carol and Christopher, Papa to Brittany, Brandon, Bradley and Andrew. Great Papa to Aria, Marley and Ozzie. Alan was born in Bristol and immigrated to Canada January 5, 1957 after having lived in Bristol and Bath and serving 3 years in the Royal Air Force from 1946 to 1949. Soccer was his passion. After his playing days ended, he focused on the growth of amateur soccer in Canada and became the first president of the Canadian Youth Soccer Association when it was organized in 1969 and is A life Member of both the Canadian and Ontario Soccer Associations. He was recognized for his efforts in 2003 when he was inducted into the Canadian Soccer Hall of Fame. Alan also had a passion for coaching and had numerous successful teams winning multiple National Championships and was Head Coach of the Scarborough United Soccer club and lastly Head Coach of the Ajax Soccer Club until he retired at age 80. Through soccer Alan had made many great friendships he had cherished. Leaving his family with many wonderful memories of a life well lived. We are thankful now he is now at peace. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In Alan's Memory, a donation to Canadian Cancer Society
would be greatly appreciated.