Service Information Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel 2180 Hurontario Street Mississauga , ON L5B 1M8 (905)-279-7663 Obituary

MacLEAN, Alastair "Al" Gordon June 19, 1941 - August 23, 2019 Al is finally at peace after a valiant battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife Marilyn, his cherished daughters Kathryn and Barbara, son-in-law Jeff, and his dear grandchildren Emily, Aidan, Jacob and Megan. Al was the dear brother of Elizabeth and her husband Ron Clarke, uncle of Sarah and Aaron Clarke, Anna Gard, Bill Woodhouse and Paula Grenke, and brother-in-law of John Woodhouse (Theresa) and Lynda Woodhouse. After graduating from McMaster University, Al taught Phys. Ed. in North York where he devoted much of his time to his basketball teams. As Vice Principal in Peel, his organization was legendary. Following his retirement from education, Al earned certification as a financial planner, and considered his work counselling clients as a continuation of his education career. Al was a devoted Rotarian, Presbyterian and Probus member. He enjoyed sailing, golf, skiing, bridge, and spending time with his wonderful friends. Al travelled to all seven continents, motivated by curiosity and a desire to help others in service projects around the world. His cottage was the place he really relaxed and felt at home, surrounded by nature, his wife, children and grandchildren. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, N. of QEW) on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A celebration of Al's life will take place at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 24 Stavebank Rd., Mississauga, on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rotary Foundation or Dorothy Ley Hospice would be appreciated. Online condolences available through



