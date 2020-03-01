|
MURRAY, Dr. Alastair McD. With sadness we announce the passing of Dr. Alastair McD. Murray on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Born in Toronto on October 20, 1934, he was the son of the late Alexander and Laura Jean (nee Faber) Murray. Leaving with fond and precious memories are his wife Jennifer (nee: Rusnak), a circle of family, and those who to this day hold the privilege of considering him a friend. In keeping with personal wishes a private graveside service for the family will be held. A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date, at which time these details will be made public. Until such time, we ask that you keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 1, 2020