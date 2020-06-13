KNECHTEL, ALBAN BAIRD May 22, 1937 – May 29, 2020 Baird was born in Hanover, Ontario, to Bernice (nee Tulloch) and Alban Patrick Knechtel. He was the big step-brother to Kathryn (Lorne Helwig), John (Norma Jean), Richard (Janet) and Stephen (Dawn). He had a great love of music and chose to follow that path instead of the family furniture business. He attended the University of Toronto, where he met and fell in love with Maria Eugenia Kohut. They married at St. Thomas Anglican Church in Toronto, on May 20, 1961, and later travelled extensively through Europe. Baird helped Maria design their Etobicoke home, where they brought up their three children: Anastasia (Ian Silver), Barbara (John Wilds) and Karl. Baird received an ARCT special diploma for Viola, and was an original member of Project Super for the Suzuki method. He shared his passion for music with students for more than 40 years over the course of his teaching career (pun intended!) at various high schools in North York. Many of his students went on to become accomplished professional musicians, and he proudly played at their street name dedication ceremonies. While teaching, he obtained his Masters of Music from the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, NY, helped found the Chamber Players of Ontario, was President of the Ontario Musician's Association, founded the Canadian Viola Society, instructed at the International Music Camp, wrote several compositions, books and scores, participated in the Toronto International Music Festival (25 years), and played in virtually every venue in Toronto too! Baird hosted the Viola Congress 9 in Toronto, and has received citations for distinguished service from both CVS and AVS, a lifetime achievement award from CVS, the Silver Viola Clef award from the International Viola Society, and is listed in the International Who's who in Music. After retiring, he performed with the Trio Bravo at local venues, and recently instructed at the Maggini Summer School in England and a camp in Parry Sound. He frequently attended concerts and events at many Ontario venues. He ardently supported the Conservatory of Music, the National Youth Orchestra, the Toronto Symphony, the Toronto Jazz Festival and was a member of the Duke Ellington Society. Baird was an active Homestay "parent", being involved with international ESL students for over two decades. He attended a memoir writer's workshop and Italian language class. He became more involved in woodworking, where he was a member of the Franklin Horner Community Centre. There he built several pieces for friends and neighbours, as well as his favourite bench and many items for his home. He joined the West Toronto Stamp Club and also enjoyed flying some of his model airplanes. He ventured near and far, attending Knechtel family reunions, Hanover Homecoming and Viola Congresses and Festivals in Oberlin, Cremona and New Zealand. He also explored his ancestry by visiting Scotland and the Orkney Islands and re-visiting Europe, similar to his trip with Maria (deceased 2015). Baird leaves behind his three children and four grandchildren – Tamarin, Kassandra, Camille and Theodore. The family would like to thank the staff at Queensway Health Centre and his doctors Muinuddin, Cifelli and Chopra, for their invaluable assistance in providing Baird with the best quality of life possible over the past 7 years, also the Bayshore Clinic, where he attended treatments last year. Finally a big thank you to all the doctors, staff, and most especially, the nurses involved with his care at St. Joseph's Hospital, where he passed peacefully due to cancer. A celebration of Baird's life will be held at a future date. Online condolences can be made via cardinalfuneralhomes.com, where a link to his website will be found. Donations, in lieu of flowers, will support his favourite musical organizations and charities.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 13, 2020.