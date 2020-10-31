DOWELL, ALBERT ALEX Albert, better known as "Butts" - though no one remembers why, passed away peacefully, on October 23, 2020, at the age of 88. He was born in Toronto to Maudie and Leslie Dowell on Decembr 13, 1931 - where he promptly told his first joke. After Albert married Bernice (nee Fitzsimons) in 1960, he always said that his marriage was a great institution - so long as he wanted to live in an institution. Now, having told his final punchline, Albert leaves behind wife Bernice, their son Blair and daughter-in-law Julie. Albert was predeceased by his sisters Shirley and Margarie, who had simply laughed themselves to death at his jokes. As a tradesman, Albert was a lifelong master mechanic. Jewellery, TVs and radios, appliances, trucks, trains - he could fix anything that was broken, and would break anything that he couldn't fix. Albert also had a lifelong love of building, teaching and paddling canoes. Once he built an unstable kayak with his friends Peter and Kim in the Canoe Group, and Albert ended up wearing it as a hat, because he said that it had been "cap-sized". He would not want to see a sad face among his friends and family, so come celebrate his life on Monday, November 2, 2020, from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service in the chapel at 1:30 p.m. Cremation has taken place. Please visit our Book of Memories to express your condolences and RSVP your attendance at www.wardfuneralhome.com