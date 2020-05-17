EVERSON, Albert Alexander September 7, 1941 to May 13, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of loving husband, father, best friend and grandad. Al will be forever missed by his loving wife Joan of 54 years (September 25, 1965). Cherished by his children Bill, Ted (wife Jennifer) and Liz (husband Eric) and grandchildren Brett, Lindsay, Cole, Evan and Connor. Al will be held dear in our hearts of his family, relatives and many friends for his kind nature, thoughtfulness and generosity. Proud Graduate of University of Toronto; Pharmacy Class of 1965. Al's career in pharmacy began as a pharmacist with the Addiction Research Foundation (now CAMH), then he became an associate and pharmacist with Top Drug Mart followed by Shoppers Drug Mart for over 3 decades. Al was the proud associate and pharmacist of the first Shoppers Drug Mart to open 24 hours, 7 days a week; hence Al's license plate 24hrAl. Al loved being a pharmacist, as he followed in his dad Jim's and uncle Tom's footsteps. Joan and Al's love story began when they met in Etobicoke high school and Islington United Church at the young age of 14 years old. Al was a proud and committed dad to his sons and daughter and supported their education, athletic abilities, careers and family. Al enjoyed all aspects of being a grandad to all his five grandchildren and loved being a part of their lives. Al's heart will always belong to Joan his high school sweetheart and Buckhorn, Ontario, where Joan and Al cottaged and resided for most of their lives together. Special thank you to all the nurses, doctors, social workers, speech language consultants and health care professionals at Joseph Brant Hospital who gave Al and our family exceptional care and provided us with kindness and compassion in a time of sadness. Words cannot express the wonderful care that was provided to Al and our family. Special appreciation and gratitude to Dr. Frank Fornasier, 7 South Medicine Care Team, and 5 North Palliative Care Team. Everyone who cared for Al and our family was remarkable and have touched our lives forever. Special acknowledgement to the "Just Because Quilton Doings" Aldershot who provide lovely comforting quilts to the palliative care patients at JBH. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Joseph Brant Hospital; jbhf.akaraisin.com/givetoday/Albert Family visitation will be held at Highland Park Funeral Centre, Peterborough, Ontario on Tuesday, May 19th at 11:00 a.m.; followed by service at Little Lake Cemetery, 915 Haggart Street, Peterborough, Ontario at 12:00 p.m. Celebration of life to follow at a later date. All friends and family will be welcomed.
Published in Toronto Star on May 17, 2020.