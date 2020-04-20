CACCHIONE, ALBERT Our Champion Born: September 3, 1939, Fossacesia, Italy On April 16, 2020, Albert left his beloved wife Gina of 58 years, and his children Grace (Adriano) and Joe (Teresa). He will be forever cherished by his grandchildren Erica, Adriana, Daniel, Alessandro, Samantha and Jessica. He will also be missed by his sister, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, and his many nieces and nephews. We will miss our father, grandfather, our champion. He was our inspiration, our teacher, and our rock. He will forever be greatly missed by all. Funeral service and burial will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home. If you would like to pay your respects, you can visit the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home website. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in memory of Albert Cacchione be directed to "Schulich Heart Centre", in care of The Sunnybrook Foundation, 2075 Bayview Avenue, Toronto, Ontario M4N 3M5, 416-480-4483.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 20, 2020.