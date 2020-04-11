Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ALBERT de VRIES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALBERT (ALBERT JAN) de VRIES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALBERT (ALBERT JAN) de VRIES Obituary
de VRIES, ALBERT (ALBERT JAN) Suddenly, at his home in Jasper, Alberta, in his 69th year, on March 29, 2020. Predeceased by his parents Bertus and Dora de Vries and his brothers Luke de Vries (Theresa), June 2019, Ottawa, ON and Gary de Vries (Anita), February 2019, Langley, BC. Survived by sisters Hennie Vanderveer (Ed), Kingston, ON and Trijnie de Vries, Toronto, ON; and brother Harry de Vries (Erna), Mount Hope, ON; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Albert loved the lakes, rivers and mountains. He will be sorely missed by family and friends. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date this year. If desired, a donation to a nature charity in Albert's memory would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -