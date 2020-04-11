|
de VRIES, ALBERT (ALBERT JAN) Suddenly, at his home in Jasper, Alberta, in his 69th year, on March 29, 2020. Predeceased by his parents Bertus and Dora de Vries and his brothers Luke de Vries (Theresa), June 2019, Ottawa, ON and Gary de Vries (Anita), February 2019, Langley, BC. Survived by sisters Hennie Vanderveer (Ed), Kingston, ON and Trijnie de Vries, Toronto, ON; and brother Harry de Vries (Erna), Mount Hope, ON; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Albert loved the lakes, rivers and mountains. He will be sorely missed by family and friends. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date this year. If desired, a donation to a nature charity in Albert's memory would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020