GRAHAM, ALBERT (AL) EDWARD Passed peacefully at Etobicoke General Hospital, on April 9, 2020. He was 83. Al was born in County Tyrone, Ireland in 1936, immigrating to Canada in 1956. He spent most of his working life with Air Canada, proudly representing workers with his years of union service. A devoted fan to his beloved Manchester United, he offered unwavering support. Survived by his wife Gayle, children Linda, Donna (Danny), Brian (Charlotte), Stephan (Persida) and Sharon (Andy). Adoringly remembered by grandchildren Sean, Ryan, Tonia, Carlee, Jessica, Katie, Lexi, Ashley, Dylon and Ross. He had 9 great-grandchildren. Also missed by his dogs Basil and Boots. Predeceased by his parents Douglas and Kathleen. Siblings Dorothy, Evelyn, William and Raymond (just 9 days prior). They are together again to discuss the better soccer team, ManU or Wolves. In accordance with his wishes, Al has been cremated and a private interment will take place at a later date at Riverside Sanctuary Park in Etobicoke.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 12, 2020