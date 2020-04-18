GRAHAM, ALBERT (AL) EDWARD Passed away peacefully at Etobicoke General Hospital on April 9, 2020 in his 84th year. Al was born in County Tyrone, Northern Ireland and immigrated to Canada in 1956. He was retired from Air Canada after 41 years proudly representing workers with his union service. A devoted Manchester United fan he offered unwavering support. Lovingly remembered by his wife Gayle of 43 years, his best friend Basil, little Boots and sister-in-law Shirlee and family. He will be sadly missed by his children Linda (late Scott), Donna (Dan), Brian (Charlotte), Stephan (Persida) and Sharon (Andy) along with their mother Elizabeth Russell. Adoringly remembered by his grandchildren Sean (Whoopi), Ryan (Joanna), Tonia (Collin), Carlee (Brandon), Jessica (Andrew), Katie, Lexi, Ashley (Chris), Dylon, Ross, his great-grandchildren Denzell, Raye, Sierra, Sam, Brylee, Audrey, Finn and his great-great-grandchild Sage. Predeceased by his parents Douglas and Kathleen, siblings Dorothy, William, Evelyn and Raymond (just 10 days prior). He and Ray are together again to discuss the better soccer team, ManU or Wolves. Cremation has taken place. Memorial and interment will take place at a later date at Riverside Sanctuary Park in Etobicoke.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.