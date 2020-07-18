LINTERN, ALBERT (BERT) FRANCIS 1925 - 2020 Bert Lintern passed away peacefully at age 95, on July 10, 2020. Jessie's husband of 69 years and our father was a wonderfully ordinary man. The world needs so many more of him. He was never heroic, but he was a hero every day to us all and those who knew him. Bert was not a religious man, but a man who practiced the best attributes of faith, fellowship and friendship in life and through his church in Rexdale. He was not a renowned philanthropist, but he helped hundreds of families annually and always shared his time and what he could. He was not a romantic by any stretch, but he loved deeply and was welcoming to all, until you deserved otherwise. He was not a corporate titan, but he was a Loblaw man to his very core for 48 years. His athletic skills were not the stuff of legend, but he curled rocks and caught baseballs; he never said no to throwing a football and he was the world's least-known, smartest hockey coach. Bert was not an academic, but he studied everything and everyone and always had questions, great questions that demonstrated his authentic interest in you, your life, your challenges and your opportunities. Bert was always right until proven wrong. Bert was Hollywood-beautiful to only one girl - Jessie loved his blue-in-blue eyes. And his upper lip was manly to a fault. But it could sport a moustache like no other within about three days when he so chose, and the world was better for it. He didn't get to many live sporting events; he couldn't afford it, but he was a huge Blue Jays Fan, learned to love the Raptors and waited patiently for the Leafs - he couldn't hold out forever. Bert was not a warrior, but he served his country in the Navy on both coasts during World War II. He was not captains courageous, but he understood the obligations of duty and accountability. He simply did what needed doing. He was not an urbanite, but he loved Toronto, growing up in a 300 square foot house near Christie Pits, with his immigrant parents, Alfred and Annie and his sister Lil. Bert was Mr. Toronto - he never tired of the city he called home for his entire life and he reveled in its diversity. He didn't have to Google resiliency to know what it meant; he helped those in his life and those outside it alike bounce back from adversity too many times to keep count. Bert was a survivor and he shared his skills. Bert was sometimes too gruff, but he had the world's softest hands, according to our Mom, especially for a guy who was never far from a wrench, a greasy compressor, a hammer or buckets of old bolts and nails. Bert was a marshmallow on the inside. He was not a great dancer, but he was so smooth and the joy on his face was impossible to miss. He wasn't a master gamesman, but he rarely lost at crib, bridge or euchre, and you had to be sharp to catch him stealing the deal. Bert's rules for the conduct of his kids are infamous; thankfully he only lived by one rule, and that is the golden one. Bert didn't write books about fatherhood or being a grandfather. In genuine partnership with Jessie, he simply authored four great lives for his children and co-authored more great lives for his seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Bert is our role model in all the ways that matter most. His authenticity and work ethic live on in us all. In his life, Bert was a wonderfully ordinary man, the very definition of selfless. In passing and as we celebrate his narrative, we realize how extraordinary that is. Albert Francis Lintern is survived by his wife, Jessie Lintern, his sons, Glenn (and wife Judy) and Gary (and partner Carol), his daughter Judy (and husband Wayne) and his son Gregg (and wife Chris). He is beloved by his grandchildren and their families: Scott (Katie, Liam, Arthur and Fiona), Brock (Katie), Justin (Olivia, Izzy, Charlie), Joshua (Brittany), Carly (Brock), Kayla (Sean) and Claire (Zach). Give to others of your choice in Bert's name as you see fit and always remember Bert's first rule: Do unto others...



