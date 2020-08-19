PRINCE, ALBERT GEORGE January 15, 1923 - August 15, 2020 Albert Prince is survived by his adored wife, Ilva, his children Stephanie (Norm Williams), Michael (Karen Wallace), Douglas (Carol Good), Victoria (Philip Robson), his grandchildren Jeff (Noemi), Samantha (Jeff), Kaley (Eric), Jessica (Brian), Kathleen (Ian), James (Steph), William, Emma (Conor), Thomas (Bailey), his great and great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Al was predeceased by his parents and eight siblings. The importance of family was a theme throughout his life. Leaving school to help support his family during the Depression, Al - also known as Ab and Daba - worked several jobs and then joined the Air Force at the earliest possible opportunity. Serving during WWII shaped his life, and the stories he shared about the importance of preparation and resilience helped shape the lives of many students at many schools. And Al was a man who loved stories. Returning from the war, he found and married the love of his life, Ilva Campbell. They would have been married 72 years in September. Dad never stopped looking at her with the same adoring eyes. He was an amazing salesperson, and worked for over 25 years in sales at Maclean Hunter where he was proud to practise equitable hiring and delighted to "get paid to talk to people". He loved to golf, curl, play billiards, darts and cards. He was a member of golf and curling clubs like Tam Heather and Meadowbrook. He grew roses and tomatoes. He loved his cottage and sailing there. He loved to sing and loved others to sing with him. He loved the theatre and movies. He was a friend of Bill for 50 years and had many pals as a result of that fellowship. He had a deep faith. But there is nothing Albert Prince loved more than his family. He survived many things that would have felled a less positive or resilient man but the last battle with cancer was one he could not win. Thanks to the amazing caregivers who have supported Dad (and Mom) for years, including Dr. Pham and her team, Hadas, Huan, Rodie, Gigi, Lois, Katarina and so many others. You are all part of the family. Thanks to MGH for years of care and caring. A scholarship has been set up at Centennial College to honour Dad, recognize the enormous role of health care providers in his life over the last several years, and support education, which he loved. If you wish, please donate to the Ilva and Albert Prince Scholarship at https://myappform.centennialcollege.ca/donatenow/
and noting "Albert Prince" or "Ilva and Albert Prince Scholarship" in the Tribute portion. You can also send a cheque to the College, indicating the scholarship in the "re" line and mailing it to Centennial College, P.O. Box 631, Station A, Toronto, ON M1K 5E9 Attn: Emma Dunk. Various celebrations of Dad's life will be held at some point in the future, when possible.