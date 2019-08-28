BOTH, ALBERT GUSTAV October 20, 1928 - August 21, 2019 Albert passed away at the age of 90, surrounded by family, at Brampton Civic Hospital. Albert is survived by his immediate family, Edith (nee Krebs); children Rudi (Sue Ann), Irene Greer (Michael), Norbert, Tina Noack and Filip. Albert was Opa to 7 grandchildren Justin, Emily, Eric, Robert, Ella, Andrew and Elise. Born to Julius Both and Olga (nee Hartenberger) as the second of 9 children: Elizabeth Wehmeyer (Heinz, both predeceased), Berta Aylmer (Lawrence), Emily Weidner (Ernst), predeceased Edmund (Meta), Edith Clark (John predeceased), Horst (Carmen), predeceased Gerhard, Trudy Brooks (Bob). Albert touched many lives and will be missed by all. Albert stood up to challenges with dynamic energy and determination, originating from meagre beginnings and war torn Europe. He was instrumental in helping many family members and friends immigrate from Germany to the Toronto area. Living a full life with family, historical interests, worldly travels and extensive business endeavours, Albert was always happiest at the farm. Warmest appreciation to all staff of the ACE floor at Brampton Civic Hospital, in particular Dr. Hu and Dr. Mike (Palliative Care), for their extraordinary care and support. Join in a celebration of Albert's life on Thursday, September 5th, from 5-9 pm at Ward Funeral Home - 2035 Weston Road (north of Lawrence Avenue), Weston, Ontario – with a time of reflection taking place at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society of Peel would be appreciated. Please visit www.wardfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 28, 2019