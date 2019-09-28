HEYWOOD, ALBERT HENRY (AB) Retired O. L. S. July 17, 1929 – September 24, 2019 Ab passed away on the morning of September 24, 2019. He leaves his wife Veronica (Vonnie) and his daughter Michele. He was predeceased by his son Andrew William and his daughter Marie Annette. His passions were his family, his beliefs and boating with his buddy Rick. He was a longtime volunteer with his church, St Cyprian's Anglican Church and the . A tremendous thanks to the whole palliative care team at North York General Hospital. A private funeral service will be held for close family and friends. Donations may be made in his name to the charity of your choice. Sail Free to the Angels, Who Wait with Open Arms.

