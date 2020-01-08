|
|
Passed away at home after a long and full life on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at the age of 83. Predeceased by his beloved wife Lorraine, daughter Joanne and son John. Devoted father of Kathy (Diego) Figueredo and Brian (Debbie). Proud grandfather of Jason (Cara), Christopher (Noemi), Derek (Nancy), Kyle (Amanda), Michael (Teresa) and Nicole (Vero) and 9 great-grandchildren. Cherished brother of the late Ely Baker (Bill), Joan Portelli (Tony) and brother-in-law of Eileen Allan. Al will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and friends. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave.), Weston, on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m. from St. Roch's Catholic Church, 2889 Islington Ave., Toronto. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 8, 2020