CHANDLER, ALBERT (BERT) JOHN On Friday, May 1, 2020, Bert, in his 98th year, passed away peacefully after a short illness. Bert is survived by Olga his loving wife, his four children: John (Lynn), Carol (Declan), Debbie (Paul), Geoff (Joan); eleven grandchildren: David, Adam, Vivian, John Paul, Kristina, Stephen, Stephanie, Geoffrey, Matthew, Allison and Thomas; and seven great-grandchildren: Aiken, Levi, Lucia, Lilliana, Hannah, Everett and Archer. Bert will also be sadly missed by his sister Joy of California. Bert met and married Olga in Toronto in 1944 while he was stationed with the RAF in Canada during WWII. They returned to Canada in the late 1940's residing first in the Beaches in Toronto and later moving to Willowdale in 1957. Bert was active in his church, St. Patrick's Anglican, serving as a church warden and, for many years, as treasurer. He will be remembered by many of the parish for his work in installing the stained glass windows. In 2014, Bert received the Order of the Diocese of Toronto (ODT) from the Bishop. Bert was involved in The Boy Scouts as a child in England and continued his contribution to Scouting until well into his eighties. A service of interment was conducted May 5, 2020 at York Cemetery with family in attendance. In light of the current circumstances, friends and family will be invited to a "Celebration of Life" to be held when appropriate.



