Di BATTISTA (see BATTISTA), ALBERT JOSEPH On the evening of July 12, 2019, after a long and heartbreaking battle with dementia, Albert slipped the confines of this cruel disease and joined much loved family members who have passed before him. As his family, we are left to not only mourn our loss, but to share our memories that he could not in his final years. Al was a proud, kind man who loved his family and his life. He was born and bred in Toronto, played baseball and hockey and in later years was proud to coach young men in hockey. He loved his garden and spent many hours in it and watching sports on TV. We are eternally grateful to the support staff at Holland Christian Homes especially Jennifer, Amber and Pauline who made his final months with this unfair disease as enjoyable as possible. Left to mourn this great man are his loving wife Janet, his daughter Lauretta, his two sons Joseph (Nancy) and Derek. His beloved grandchildren Daniel (Kayla), Haleigh (Mike), Kirstin (Neil), Ryan and Bradley. Six loved great-grandchildren Colton, Aiden, Jackson, Lincoln, Maya and Everleigh. Also survived by Corky (Helen), Anna, Carmen (Sigi). Waiting for him with open arms are Carmen and Lauretta (parents), sister Vera (Bruno), John (Vicky), Fred (Audrey), Geno (Phyllis) and Peter. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 52 Main St. S., Brampton, on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 2-9 p.m. A celebration of Al's life will be held at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 66A Main St. S., Brampton, on Friday at 10:30 a.m. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Peel would be appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 17, 2019