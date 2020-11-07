McDONALD, ALBERT LEE July 24, 1929 - November 1, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, grandfather and great-grandfather at Scarborough General Hospital on November 1, 2020. Albert was a wonderful man of GOD from a young age. His passion was to preach and teach the gospel. Albert was predeceased by our mother Daisy Rebecca McDonald and step mother Gloria Hyacinth Brown. Sadly missed by daughters: Annie (Roy), Alice and Audrey. Grandchildren: Chadwick, Trudy, Candice and Ashley. Great-grandchildren: Darren, Kehmi, Jade, Wicton and Amara Reign. Last remaining sibling: Lemuel, and many family members, friends, church brothers and sisters. The LORD has called you from the home you love, to be with him in a better home above. Our LORD and SAVIOUR always knows best. Now you will forever have sweet peace and rest.