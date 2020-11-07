1/1
ALBERT LEE McDONALD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McDONALD, ALBERT LEE July 24, 1929 - November 1, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, grandfather and great-grandfather at Scarborough General Hospital on November 1, 2020. Albert was a wonderful man of GOD from a young age. His passion was to preach and teach the gospel. Albert was predeceased by our mother Daisy Rebecca McDonald and step mother Gloria Hyacinth Brown. Sadly missed by daughters: Annie (Roy), Alice and Audrey. Grandchildren: Chadwick, Trudy, Candice and Ashley. Great-grandchildren: Darren, Kehmi, Jade, Wicton and Amara Reign. Last remaining sibling: Lemuel, and many family members, friends, church brothers and sisters. The LORD has called you from the home you love, to be with him in a better home above. Our LORD and SAVIOUR always knows best. Now you will forever have sweet peace and rest.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved