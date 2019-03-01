BURNS, ALBERT LESLIE "Les" Peacefully, on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Extendicare Halton Hills. Les, in his 77th year, beloved husband of Dianne for 40 years. Loving father of Nancy (Chris) Dwhytie, Jeff McNeill and Leanne Walker. Loved grandfather of Sam, Luke, Rob and Matt. Great-grandfather of James, Ellie Mae and Ada. Dear brother of Donna, Anna, George and Patty. Predeceased by his sister Margaret and by his brother Bobby. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown, 905-877-3631, on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until time of Memorial Service in the chapel at 2:00 p.m. Reception to follow in the Trafalgar Room. Memorial contributions to the Huntington Foundation, Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Halton Region Lung Association would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 1, 2019