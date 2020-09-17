1/
Albert MARTENS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARTENS, Albert Unexpectedly and very suddenly, at Mackenzie Health Richmond Hill Hospital on Monday, September 14, 2020 in his 78th year, Albert Martens was the loving husband of Willy Martens (Schenk nee Van Helden) and the late Theresa Martens (nee Klaas) who predeceased him in 1987. He was the dear father of Grant, Duane (Lisa) and loving Opa of Brandon, Taylor, and Katryna. He will also be remembered by Willy's children Brian (Yvonne), Dave (Liz), Allen (Carol), and Paul (Daphne) and grandchildren Adam (Meagen), Alexis (Mike), Josh, Kirstin (Jon), Erika, Anna, Zachary, Noah, Deshon, and Dylan, and three great-grandchildren. Albert was born in The Netherlands on June 19, 1943 to the late Geert and Femmie Martens and immigrated with his family to Canada in April 1956. They settled in Willowdale. He went on to work in the Sheet Metal trade and eventually ran his own business, which he thoroughly enjoyed. He will be deeply missed by many. Friends may call on September 17, 2020 at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge Street at Goulding south of Steeles) from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.. A private funeral service (by invite only due to COVID-19 restrictions) will be held at the Willowdale Christian Reformed Church (70 Hilda Avenue) on Friday, September 18th, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at York Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the charity of your choice. (Online condolences at www.rskane.ca)


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M 3W9
(647) 556-5461
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.S. Kane Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved