MARTENS, Albert Unexpectedly and very suddenly, at Mackenzie Health Richmond Hill Hospital on Monday, September 14, 2020 in his 78th year, Albert Martens was the loving husband of Willy Martens (Schenk nee Van Helden) and the late Theresa Martens (nee Klaas) who predeceased him in 1987. He was the dear father of Grant, Duane (Lisa) and loving Opa of Brandon, Taylor, and Katryna. He will also be remembered by Willy's children Brian (Yvonne), Dave (Liz), Allen (Carol), and Paul (Daphne) and grandchildren Adam (Meagen), Alexis (Mike), Josh, Kirstin (Jon), Erika, Anna, Zachary, Noah, Deshon, and Dylan, and three great-grandchildren. Albert was born in The Netherlands on June 19, 1943 to the late Geert and Femmie Martens and immigrated with his family to Canada in April 1956. They settled in Willowdale. He went on to work in the Sheet Metal trade and eventually ran his own business, which he thoroughly enjoyed. He will be deeply missed by many. Friends may call on September 17, 2020 at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge Street at Goulding south of Steeles) from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.. A private funeral service (by invite only due to COVID-19 restrictions) will be held at the Willowdale Christian Reformed Church (70 Hilda Avenue) on Friday, September 18th, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at York Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the charity of your choice. (Online condolences at www.rskane.ca
)