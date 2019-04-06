MERRETT, ALBERT (BERT) Passed peacefully at Georgian Bay Hospital in Midland on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Eunice, predeceased by Sheila. Loving father of Gillian Forsey (John), Catherine Gray (Bill) and Alan Merrett (Edeena). Cherished Granddad of James, Andrew, Sarah, Tasha, Alex, Jessica and Matthew. Service will take place at St. Margaret's Anglican Church, 161 Hanmer St. W., Barrie, on Tuesday, April 9th, at 11 a.m., with family receiving guests from 10:30 a.m. Following the service, guests are invited to remain for a reception at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bert may be directed to the RVH Foundation, St. Margaret's Anglican Church or a charity of choice. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 6, 2019