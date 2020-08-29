ALBERT MICUCCI

MICUCCI, ALBERT Passed peacefully, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in Hamilton at the age of 86. Predeceased by his beloved wife Lucy. Loving father of Vince (Sandra) Micucci, Maria Shaw and Anthony (Miranda) Micucci. Loving grandfather of Melissa (Alex), Daniel, Beverly, Abbey (Kylar) and Jordan. Cherished great-grandfather of Aria and Violet. Survived by siblings, Enrica "Ricci", Eva and Peter. Predeceased by Pearl, Celia and John. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private funeral and entombment will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home. Memorial donations made to the Alzheimer Society or Salvation Army would be appreciated by the family. To send an online condolence please visit catholic-cemeteries.ca.