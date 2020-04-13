|
McLAREN, ALBERT NATHANIEL March 2, 1932 - April 5, 2020 A life well lived might be an understatement when it comes to Albert McLaren. He left his Prince Edward Island homestead as a teenager looking for adventure and opportunity. Albert's wife, Shirley (nee Jenkins), left the Island shortly after, to pursue the love of her life, Albert. Happily married for 64 years they lovingly raised two children Stewart and Valerie, after losing their first child, Wendy Joanne, in infancy. Albert was well known as "Community Al", a volunteer for decades with the Agincourt Lions Club and Hockey Association. He was very proud this past November when he was recognized for his life's achievement as a volunteer, when he received the Volunteer of the year award, from the City of Scarborough. Albert was a risk taker, and with the loving support of Shirley, they put much on the line to start a new business in the 70s, and supported it throughout decades to ensure Almac Conveyor, with the help of their son Stewart, would endure through generations. A very family focused man, Al wanted to ensure his roots were remembered and shared. His family's homestead on PEI is a museum of historic memorabilia that Albert would be proud to share and welcomes all interested visitors. Many will recall his contagious laugh and engaging sense of humor and he will be greatly missed by all relatives and friends who know him, especially his grandchildren Melissa, Christie, Rachelle and McLaren. We look forward to celebrating his great life, with a service at Ogden Funeral Home, in Scarborough, when it is comfortable for all to attend.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 13, 2020