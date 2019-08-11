Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALBERT NORMAN TUFTS. View Sign Obituary

TUFTS, ALBERT NORMAN Albert Norman Tufts was born on July 19, 1931 to Alban and Edith Tufts in Regina, Saskatchewan. He grew up in Regina, and married the love of his life, Lois Sparrow, on September 19, 1953. In 1955 Bert graduated in Engineering from the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon, and he and Lois moved to Toronto to begin his career with British-American Oil (BA). They had three children, Craig, Robert and Karen. The family moved around Canada as Bert pursued his career with BA, in its evolution to Gulf, and then Petro-Canada. Following that, Bert began a second career with Fellfab International. He enjoyed the experience of a new field of work, new people, and new opportunities, including helping to expand the products and services of Fellfab to be a world class company. Bert and Lois loved to travel together, and golf, and when he retired, spend winters in Florida or Palm Desert. Lois died in 2011, and Bert has missed her ever since. He did not go south that year, but every year since, continued to go to Palm Desert to golf, many of those years with his dear brother-in-law Jim. In the last few years, Bert became an evangelist for lawn bowling. When he wasn't "down south," Bert loved to spend time with his grandchildren. He was a man of few words, but his words were always wise. A loving father and husband, he raised his children to be people of integrity. A loving grandfather, he treated each one of his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with tender thoughtfulness. Following a recent diagnosis of cancer, Bert died on August 8th. He is deeply respected and loved by his family, and will be missed. A celebration of Bert's life is being held in his memory on August 12th at the Mississauga Golf Club.

