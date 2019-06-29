CHEATLEY, ALBERT THOMAS (PETER) December 4, 1926 - June 13, 2019 Peter passed away at the age of 92 on Thursday, June 13, 2019. He grew up in Toronto's west end as the eldest of six children. At 13, he joined the workforce and after several early jobs, he went to work for IBM, where he spent the remainder of his working career. In 1948, he married Shirley Henderson and the pair spent their first years in the east end of Toronto. Peter and Shirley had two sons, Peter and David. The family would eventually settle in Don Mills. Together they enjoyed hosting family and friends for dinners and parties. When Peter retired from IBM, he and Shirley made time for many travel adventures, as well as spending time with their four grandchildren. A favourite pastime for Peter was spending time on the golf course, a hobby he continued until he was 90. A Celebration of Life will take place at Markham Green Golf Course on Friday, July 5th at 4 p.m.

