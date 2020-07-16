ARMSTRONG, ALBERT WILLIAM World War II Veteran Passed away on July 11, 2020, at the age of 95. Al was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Iris; his son, Stephen; and childhood friend, Roger. He will be deeply missed by his daughters, Susan (Paul) and Ellen (Ed); grandchildren, Daina (Ian), Laura (Rodney), Dylan (Rochelle) and Mitchell (Chantel); great-grandsons Carter, Damian and Leo; brother Clyde (Mary); and close friend, John. Al will be laid to rest at St. Margaret's Cemetery in Scarborough, following a private service on Friday, July 17, 2020. Funeral arrangements by Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, Scarborough Chapel. If desired, donations may be made in Mr. Armstrong's memory to The Salvation Army.



