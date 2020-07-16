1/
ALBERT WILLIAM ARMSTRONG
ARMSTRONG, ALBERT WILLIAM World War II Veteran Passed away on July 11, 2020, at the age of 95. Al was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Iris; his son, Stephen; and childhood friend, Roger. He will be deeply missed by his daughters, Susan (Paul) and Ellen (Ed); grandchildren, Daina (Ian), Laura (Rodney), Dylan (Rochelle) and Mitchell (Chantel); great-grandsons Carter, Damian and Leo; brother Clyde (Mary); and close friend, John. Al will be laid to rest at St. Margaret's Cemetery in Scarborough, following a private service on Friday, July 17, 2020. Funeral arrangements by Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, Scarborough Chapel. If desired, donations may be made in Mr. Armstrong's memory to The Salvation Army.

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 16, 2020.
