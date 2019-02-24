Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALBERT WILLIAM FLAHERTY. View Sign

FLAHERTY, ALBERT WILLIAM Born April 19, 1920, passed away February 16, 2019, with his loving wife, Olive (nee Royle), by his side. The first generation of his family to be born in Canada, Dad inherited the wicked Irish sense of humour. He was a voracious reader, a successful businessman who reinvented himself in retirement with a new career and an unrepentant "leftie". He leaves his wife, his children, Peter (Shirley), John (Pat) and Elaine (Lyle), grandchildren Erin (Luc), Kevin (Robyn), Alex (Brad), Chloe and Thomas and great-grandhildren Celeste, Gabriel and Beau. Predeceased by his parents, Mary and Albert and sisters Helen, Dorothy and Eileen. His family would like to thank his caregivers at Humber Heights Retirement Home for their excellent care. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

