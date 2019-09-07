Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALBERT WILLIAM OSTOFF. View Sign Obituary

OSTOFF, ALBERT WILLIAM Passed away on August 21, 2019 in his 82nd year. Born in Timmins on April 29, 1937, Albert was a devoted husband to Renate Ostoff (née Reinholtz) and a beloved father of Nick Ostoff and Rob Ostoff. After a long and illustrious career as an architect, much of it spent practicing in northern California, Albert retired with Renate in Burlington, enthusiastically working part-time at a local Home Depot over the past decade. Innately gregarious, Albert will be affectionately remembered for his affability, kindness, and charm, and for delighting so many with his keen sense of humour. Albert will be sorely missed. No service at his request. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Joseph Brant Hospital.

OSTOFF, ALBERT WILLIAM Passed away on August 21, 2019 in his 82nd year. Born in Timmins on April 29, 1937, Albert was a devoted husband to Renate Ostoff (née Reinholtz) and a beloved father of Nick Ostoff and Rob Ostoff. After a long and illustrious career as an architect, much of it spent practicing in northern California, Albert retired with Renate in Burlington, enthusiastically working part-time at a local Home Depot over the past decade. Innately gregarious, Albert will be affectionately remembered for his affability, kindness, and charm, and for delighting so many with his keen sense of humour. Albert will be sorely missed. No service at his request. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Joseph Brant Hospital. Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 7, 2019

