YORK, ALBERT On Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Sunrise Senior Living. Al York, beloved husband of Fay. Loving father and father-in-law of David and Elizabeth, Bryna and David Jacobs, Joel and the late Myra, and the late Lorraine. Cherished grandpa of Cory and Sarah, Erin, Sonny and Hailey, Micah, Spencer, Alyson, Laura and Charli. For service on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Bathurst Lawn Memorial Park, 6033 Bathurst St., Blue Star Lodge section. Shiva, 124 St. Clements Ave., Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 12, 2019