SPARROW, ALBERTA IRENE (nee HILL) Died quietly at home in Brampton, Ontario with family around her on July 23, 2019 in her 92nd year. Just a few short weeks ago she was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer for which there was no treatment. Alberta was the dear mother of Holly Cawfield (Norman) and Peter Sparrow, loving grandmother of Kathryn Boivin (Pierre), delighted great-grandmother of Adora and Shiloh Boivin and happy partner of Harry Bowers. She was predeceased by her husband William C. Sparrow, parents Lorene and Charles Hill and sister Jean de Gruchy. Alberta's signature in life was her creativity which she demonstrated in many ways - sewing, jewelry making, pottery, gardening and, most of all, painting. She spent much of her adult life developing her talent as an artist and was never happier than when she was in her studio where she would work for hours. Through the years her love of travel became an inspired source for many of her beautiful paintings. She genuinely enjoyed seeing others developing their own talents and was always a wonderful encouragement to family members as well as other artists of her aquaintance. These last weeks were difficult as cancer took its terrible toll but she kept her sense of humour and was at peace through her newfound faith in God. It was Alberta's wish that there would be no funeral.

