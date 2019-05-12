NACCARATO, ALBERTO God called Alberto peacefully on May 9, 2019 at the age of 91. He will be forever missed by his loving wife, Gemma. Cherished by his dear children, Mariella (Paul Iafrate), Daniela (Lucas Panovski) and Rosalia (Robert Fuoco). Proud Nonno to Paolo, Nicholas, Robbie, Stephanie, and Joey. He will always be remembered by his siblings Emilia Caputo, Lidia Reda, Frank Naccarato (Maria), Lina Gaudio, and Ralph Naccarato (Rose). Alberto is now reunited in Heaven with his brother Luigi Naccarato, his sister Anna Gaudio, and in-laws Francesco Caputo, Antonio Reda, Domenico Gaudio, Maria Naccarato and Joseph Gaudio. He will be held dear in the hearts of his family, relatives, and many friends. Visitations will take place at the Vescio Funeral Home Woodbridge Chapel (8101 Weston Rd., 905-850-3332) on Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 5-9 p.m. and Monday, May 13, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church (300 Ansley Grove Rd., north of Chancellor Dr.). Entombment to follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens (on Albion Rd., at Hwy. 27). If so desired, donations in memory of Alberto may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, the Alzheimer Society, or to the War Amps. Online Condolences at: www.vesciofuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 12, 2019