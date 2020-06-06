Albertus (Ben) KUNNE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Albertus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KUNNE, Albertus (Ben) May 15, 1935 - May 25, 2020 With sadness we announce the passing of Albertus (Ben) ten days after his 85th birthday at the Sunnybrook Reactivation Care Centre following a very lengthy stay. He is predeceased by his wife Elfride and survived by his children Marilyn (Federico), John (Yvonne), Gary (Kelly) and adopted daughter Samantha (Kyle). Grandfather to Chris, Kathleen, Alexander and McKinzie. Born in the Netherlands, he immigrated to Canada with his parents and arrived in Halifax, Pier 21 aboard the s.s. Groote Beer in October 1953. They lived in Toronto for a short while and later built their own house on Glendale Drive in Pickering, Ontario where Elfride, also from the Netherlands, joined them. Ben lived in the Netherlands, Canada and U.S.A. over his life. While in Canada, Ben was employed for 35 years by a large stockbroker as manager of Mutual Funds, Security Reconciliation and Internal Audit departments. He also served two terms on a Catholic school board as chairman as well as on a negotiations committee. While living in the U.S.A. he was self-employed for a time and later worked for Cheatham County Health Service Center in Tennessee. Special thanks to the staff at Sunnybrook Bayview, Wellesley and RCC (Church Site) locations for caring for our father. Because of Covid-19, a private family service and burial has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date once restrictions are lifted. Online condolences may be made through barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved