Ridley Funeral Home
3080 Lake Shore Blvd. West
Etobicoke, ON M8V 1K3
(416) 259-3705
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ridley Funeral Home
3080 Lake Shore Blvd. West
Etobicoke, ON M8V 1K3
View Map
Albin LAMPIC


1936 - 2020
Albin Lampic, born February 28, 1936 in Ljubljana, Slovenia, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2020. Father to daughters Mo, Olga and son David. Grandfather, "Stari ata" to Danielle, Candace, Ryan, Alina and Kaitlyn and his great-grandson, Luka. He will also be missed by his family in Slovenia. His love for Slovenia will be forever cherished in our memories and passed down for generations to come. He loved to travel and also enjoyed hiking, skiing and volleyball. Also a proud member of the Slovenian Hunters and Anglers Club where he did a walkathon for Dom Lipa. Albin enjoyed listening to tradional slovenian music and celebrating his heritage with family. He was very proud to hear stories about his grandchildren. You will always be loved, remembered and missed. We Love You. Celebration of Life will be held at Ridley Funeral Home, February 29th, 1-4 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2020
