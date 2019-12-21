Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albina POLATYNSKI. View Sign Obituary

POLATYNSKI, Albina June 1, 1926 - December 13, 2019 Peacefully at Toronto Western Hospital on December 13, 2019. Predeceased by her beloved sons Richard and George. Sadly missed by her adored grandchildren Erin, Jaime, Katherine, Patrick and Lindsey. Fondly remembered by Liz Polatynski. Retired from 35 years of nursing service at St. Joseph's Health Centre. Honored throughout her life for long standing volunteer service and devoted commitment to the Polish community in Canada. Donations may be made in her honor to Hospital for Sick Children or Copernicus Lodge Nursing Home in Toronto. Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Casimir's Catholic Church, 156 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto.



