MENDELS, Alda Irene (nee FERRO) Of Sidney, BC, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, at age 88. Survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Alfred Mendels, children Tracy (Scott) Carruthers and Kelly (Steve) Morgan. Grandmother to Patrick (Laura), Michelle (Devin), Bryan (Kathryn), Kevyn (Annie) and 4 great-grandchildren. Also survived by her sister Mary Longden and brother-in-law Bruce Spencer. In keeping with Alda's and the family's wishes, no funeral service will be held.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 18, 2019