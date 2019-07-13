MOORE, ALDA (YVONNE) Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Loving mother of Wendy and Dusti (Lia) Harrington. She was an accomplished Actor/Vocalist/Songwriter. Juno nominee (Best R&B/Soul Recording 1985). Winner of Canadian Dance Music Awards. Inducted into the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame in 2013. Member of ACTRA. Please join us for a Celebration of Life, McDougall & Brown Funeral Home and Chapel, 2900 Kingston Rd., Scarborough, ON Canada M1M 1N5 on Saturday, July 20th, 10 a.m. Visitation, 11 a.m. Service. Reception after the service. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 13, 2019